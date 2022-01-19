Toni Braxton looks to sell two Century City condos

After relocating to the East Coast, Toni Braxton is tuning into the Century City market. The Grammy-winning R&B star just listed two condos in the same building: one for $3.35 million and one for $2.85 million.

She bought both of them in 2018, records show. Located in the French-themed Le Parc complex overlooking Hillcrest Country Club, both units are 2,240 square feet.

The pricier one is a penthouse that comes with 14-foot ceilings and a handful of custom finishes. Brazilian mahogany lines the floors, and the kitchen adds black polished granite. Elsewhere are two bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, three fireplaces and two balconies set among columns and custom moldings.

1 / 15 The gated complex. (Adrian Anz) 2 / 15 The entry. (Adrian Anz) 3 / 15 The glass dome. (Adrian Anz) 4 / 15 The formal living room. (Adrian Anz) 5 / 15 The dining area. (Adrian Anz) 6 / 15 The office. (Adrian Anz) 7 / 15 The powder room. (Adrian Anz) 8 / 15 The kitchen. (Adrian Anz) 9 / 15 The bedroom. (Adrian Anz) 10 / 15 The breakfast nook. (Adrian Anz) 11 / 15 The living room in the lower unit. (Adrian Anz) 12 / 15 The dining room in the lower unit. (Adrian Anz) 13 / 15 The kitchen in the lower unit. (Adrian Anz) 14 / 15 The bedroom in the lower unit. (Adrian Anz) 15 / 15 The pool. (Adrian Anz)

The lower-priced unit sits a floor below and offers a more modern style with hardwood floors covering clean, white common spaces. A highlight comes in the living room complete with a “Black Panther” comic-themed accent wall.

According to the listing, the units can be purchased together along with all designer furnishings. Building amenities include guard-gated security, multiple swimming pools, spas, tennis courts, a gym and clubhouse.

One of the bestselling female R&B artists of all-time, Braxton has sold more than 70 million records and won seven Grammy Awards. Her hits include “Breathe Again,” “You’re Makin’ Me High” and “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” In 2020, she released her ninth studio album titled “Spell My Name.”

Dee Crawford and Michael Lanier of Keller Williams Beverly Hills hold the listing.