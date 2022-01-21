‘Full House’ creator Jeff Franklin wants $85 million for mansion on Manson murder land
“Full House” creator Jeff Franklin is shooting for the stars in Beverly Crest, asking $85 million for his 21,000-square-foot mega-mansion.
Franklin is a regular in real estate headlines; he sold a spec house for $20.2 million in 2016 and flipped the iconic San Francisco Victorian used to portray the Tanner family’s residence in “Full House” for $5.35 million in 2020.
This, however, is his most ambitious listing to date — not only due to the sky-high price tag, but also because of the property’s infamous history. The mansion sits on the same land where Sharon Tate and four others were murdered by the Manson family in the summer of 1969.
Back then, the property’s address was 10050 Cielo Dr., but in 1994, real estate investor Alvin Weintraub demolished the house and changed the address to 10066 Cielo Dr. in an attempt to separate the estate from its dark past.
Franklin, a producer and screenwriter who also created “Fuller House” before reportedly being fired from the show for creating a toxic work environment, bought the mansion for $6.375 million in 2000. Over the years, he turned it into an amenity-loaded showplace complete with a 75-yard pool, 35-foot water slide and subterranean garage with room for 16 cars.
Billed as an Andalusian-style estate, the home was built by mega-mansion master Richard Landry and sits behind double gates. A custom painted dome sets a stately tone above the entry, and inside, colossal living spaces feature coffered ceilings, arched doorways and sweeping views of the city below.
Spread across three stories are nine bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, a movie theater, spa, gym, hair salon, billiards room and aquarium. Decks and balconies hang off the backside of the home, and if those views aren’t enough, there’s a tower viewer for more magnified lookouts.
Outside, the 3.6-acre compound adds a pool fed by three waterfalls, two spas, a swim-up bar, private grotto, koi pond and lazy river surrounded by lounges, cabanas and fire pits. A guesthouse completes the scene.
If Franklin gets his price, it’ll be among the priciest home sales ever in the 90210 ZIP Code. The current crown belongs to Jeff Bezos, who paid $165 million for David Geffen’s Georgian Revival-style mansion in 2020.
A native of Inglewood, Franklin created “Full House” in 1987, and the sitcom ran for eight seasons on ABC. His other credits include “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” and “Malcom & Eddie.”
Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
