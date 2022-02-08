Sandra Bullock sells Sierra Towers condo for $4.4 million

Sandra Bullock’s real estate portfolio is one to envy. Over the years, the Oscar-winning actress has collected homes in New York, Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming and Georgia — as well as a handful of spots scattered across Southern California.

She just let go of one in West Hollywood, selling her condo in the Sierra Towers high-rise for $4.4 million.

It’s the second home Bullock has sold in the building so far this year — but the first that made a profit. In January, she unloaded a slightly larger unit a few floors away for $3.6 million, or $1.53 million less than what she paid in 2017.

Records show she bought this one for $3.55 million in 2014, so the sale marks a profit of $850,000. Remodeled during her stay, it showcases Midcentury style with clean lines and walls of wood across 1,759 square feet.

Advertisement

1 / 7 The open floor plan. (Tyler Hogan) 2 / 7 The walls of windows. (Tyler Hogan) 3 / 7 The living room. (Tyler Hogan) 4 / 7 The dining area. (Tyler Hogan) 5 / 7 The bedroom. (Tyler Hogan) 6 / 7 The terrace. (Tyler Hogan) 7 / 7 The view. (Tyler Hogan)

Floor-to-ceiling windows bring light into the living room, which opens to a terrace overlooking L.A. Elsewhere are two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Built in 1966, Sierra Towers spans 31 stories and has attracted plenty of celebrities over the years. Past and present residents include Cher, Elton John, Adam Sandler, Emma Watson, Joan Collins, Diahann Carroll, David Geffen, Evander Holyfield and Matthew Perry, who owned the home before Bullock.

Josh Greer of Hilton & Hyland and Alan Long of Avenue 8 held the listing. Laurent Bijaoui of Compass represented the buyer.

Bullock, 57, won a lead actress Oscar for her role in the 2009 drama “The Blind Side.” Her scores of film credits also include “Speed,” “Miss Congeniality” and “Gravity,” in addition to more recent roles in “Ocean’s 8” and “Bird Box.”