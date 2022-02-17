Flea wants $9.8 million for La Crescenta stunner

Plenty of stellar homes dot the hills of La Crescenta, but none of them look quite like Flea’s. The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist has owned the futuristic compound for four years, and now he’s shopping it around for $9.8 million.

That’s more than double what Flea, whose real name is Michael Balzary, paid in 2018. Records show he bought it from artists Lari Pittman and Roy Dowell for $4.25 million and made a few additions, adding a chic cabin, 50-foot-long swimming pool and 875-square-foot addition during his stay.

At the center of the 5.7-acre spread sits a swirling, seven-sided structure built in 1953 by famed architect Richard Neutra for his secretary, Dorothy Serulnic. Neutra’s best work combines modernism with indoor-outdoor Southern California living, and that design philosophy is on full display here.

1 / 10 The living room. (Cameron Carothers) 2 / 10 The glass doors. (Cameron Carothers) 3 / 10 The dining area. (Cameron Carothers) 4 / 10 The bedroom. (Cameron Carothers) 5 / 10 The courtyard. (Cameron Carothers) 6 / 10 The bathroom. (Cameron Carothers) 7 / 10 The pool. (Cameron Carothers) 8 / 10 The guesthouse. (Cameron Carothers) 9 / 10 The cabin. (Cameron Carothers) 10 / 10 The seven-sided home. (Cameron Carothers)

Jagged lines cut across the roof, bringing an industrial vibe to the exterior of the 1,350-square-foot home. Inside, vast walls of glass open to a courtyard filled with succulents.

White walls mingle with warm woods in the living spaces, which include a scenic dining area, stone fireplace and lounge with Neutra-designed built-ins such as a sofa system with a record player and concealed speakers. The primary suite — one of two bedrooms in the main house and five bedrooms total — boasts concrete walls and a curvilinear bathroom with a tile tub.

Nestled into the craggy, rock-laden hills, the property includes multiple succulent gardens and a handful of flat, grassy lawns. A guesthouse continues the modernist design palette, and the swimming pool features a pavilion complete with an outdoor kitchen and swinging chair. An outdoor movie theater with a wind screen completes the scene.

A native of Australia, Flea co-founded Red Hot Chili Peppers in the 1980s. The L.A.-based rock band has released 11 studio albums to date with hits such as “Under the Bridge,” “Californication” and “Scar Tissue.” In 2011, the 59-year-old also co-founded the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, a nonprofit educational organization.

Sherri Rogers and Elisa G. Ritt of Compass hold the listing.