DJ Calvin Harris spins $25-million compound onto the market

Calvin Harris, the do-it-all DJ from Scotland who also produces and sings, is asking $25 million for his impressive compound in Beverly Crest — or $10 million more than he paid for it in 2014.

The price increase comes with a quality increase, as Harris completely reimagined the estate during his eight-year stay.

Gates guard the property, which is reached by a long, winding driveway and offers little reason to leave with five different structures spread across 2.7 acres. There’s a main house built in 2014, two-story guesthouse divided into two separate recording studios, five-car garage that rises to a movie theater, security building and gym.

East Coast-inspired, the traditional-style main house features a clean, white exterior marked by hedges and ivy. Harris dramatically remodeled the living spaces, adding coffered ceilings above herringbone wood floors along with other highlights such as skylights, splashes of exposed brick, a marble staircase, bar and wine cellar.

The five structures combine for a total of 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a primary suite that opens directly to the backyard. There’s plenty of amenities outside including multiple gardens, a solar dome and swimming pool surrounded by a lounge and pergola. For sports, there’s a basketball court and ping-pong table.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Harris has been nominated for five Grammys and 19 Brit Awards, winning British Producer of the Year in 2019. The 38-year-old has also toured with Rihanna and released five studio albums since 2007 with hits such as “Slide” and “This Is What You Came For.”

He sold a Hollywood Hills home to fellow musician Charli XCX in 2020, and he currently owns a vacant lot a few miles away in Bel-Air that he picked up four years ago for $13.8 million.