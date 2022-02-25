Sylvester Stallone sells Beverly Park mansion for $58 million — a deep discount

It’s a bittersweet sale for Sylvester Stallone, who just unloaded his Beverly Park mega-mansion for $58 million. That’s Southern California’s priciest sale so far this year, but it’s 47% shy of his original price tag of $110 million.

The “Rocky” star had been shopping it around for more than a year, first listing it in January 2021. With no takers, he slashed the price to $80 million in October.

Spanning 3.5 acres, the property comes with plenty of pedigree — and not just because it’s found in Beverly Park, a star-studded enclave with residents including Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, Justin Bieber and the late Sumner Redstone, who owned the house next to Stallone’s.

The Oscar-nominated actor oversaw plenty of changes during his stay, slowly transforming the once-Mediterranean-style compound into a more contemporary estate. He touched up the living spaces with steel-framed windows and doors, added an art studio in the eight-car garage and also tapped mega-mansion master Richard Landry to build a guesthouse.

For some fun, Stallone added a movie theater, custom bar, gym and cigar room with an air-filtration system. Two Rocky Balboa statues make appearances as well: one in the memorabilia room and one perched at the edge of the swimming pool.

Across 21,000 square feet are eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a two-story foyer and formal living and dining areas. Terraces and patios overlook the grounds, where rolling lawns surround a pool and putting green.

An actor, producer, director and screenwriter, Stallone has been a Hollywood mainstay since the 1970s. He received two Oscar nominations for the 1976 hit “Rocky” and another one for his role in the 2015 spin-off “Creed.” His other credits include “First Blood,” “Cobra” and the “Expendables” franchise.

The 75-year-old has since relocated to the East Coast, dropping $35.38 million on a compound in Florida’s Palm Beach.

Tomer Fridman of Compass and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing. Kurt Rappaport and T. Lee Montgomery of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills represented the buyer, who remains unclear.