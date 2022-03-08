Drake is selling the ‘Yolo Estate,’ his Hidden Hills party compound

In February, Drake turned heads when he dropped more than $70 million on a trophy home in Beverly Crest. The blockbuster deal marked the end of a year-long house hunt that saw the rapper make his first move into the Los Angeles area.

A week later, the Grammy-winning hip-hop star is going on a selling spree, shopping around three homes he owns in the quiet, star-studded community of Hidden Hills for a combined $22.2 million.

Drake has been compiling the compound for a decade, first buying an English Tudor-style mansion for $7.7 million in 2012. He bought the ranch right next to it for $2.85 million in 2015, and three years later, he bought another neighboring ranch for $4.5 million, creating a triple-lot estate that spans 6.5 acres.

The crown jewel of the compound is the “Yolo Estate” — slang for “you only live once” — that Drake transformed into a party house during his stay. Rustic on the outside with Tudor-style flourishes, the home opens to 12,500 square feet of dramatic spaces with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, six fireplaces, a wine cellar, tasting room, bar, recording studio and movie theater. Hidden behind a bookshelf, the primary suite alone covers 2,000 square feet and tacks on two marble tubs.

1 / 19 The pool. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 2 / 19 The custom grotto. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 3 / 19 The swim-up bar. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 4 / 19 The TVs. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 5 / 19 The Tudor-style home. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 6 / 19 The living room. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 7 / 19 The dining room. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 8 / 19 The bar. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 9 / 19 The recording studio. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 10 / 19 The bedroom. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 11 / 19 The theater. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 12 / 19 The wine cellar. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 13 / 19 The volleyball court. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 14 / 19 The basketball court. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 15 / 19 The mechanical bull. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 16 / 19 The riding arena. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 17 / 19 The $4.5-million ranch. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 18 / 19 The $2.9-million ranch. (The Beverly Hills Estates) 19 / 19 The “Yolo Estate.” (The Beverly Hills Estates)

The backyard is built for partying. Statues line a custom swimming pool complete with cascading waterfalls and an 80-foot rock waterslide. Under the waterfalls, there’s a grotto with TVs and a bar.

Other highlights include a tennis court, sand volleyball court, mechanical bull and equestrian amenities such as a horse stable and riding ring. On its own, the property is listed at $14.8 million.

The two other homes up for grabs are a 3,600-square-foot ranch listed at $4.5 million and a 2,500-square-foot ranch listed at $2.9 million. Both are a bit more relaxed than Drake’s main mansion; the larger one comes with an 800-square-foot guesthouse, and the smaller one comes with two acres of land dotted with pines, sycamore, pomegranate, citrus and pepper trees.

Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates hold the listing. The pair also recently handled the sale of The One, the infamous Bel-Air mega-mansion that sold at auction to Fashion Nova founder Richard Saghian for $141 million.

Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has released six studio albums and seven mixtapes since 2006. He’s sold more than 170 million records en route to four Grammy Awards and also founded the Toronto record label OVO Sound in 2012.

Drake’s Hidden Hills spread is impressive, but his new place in Beverly Crest is even bigger. Previously owned by singer-songwriter Robbie Williams, the 20,000-square-foot home sits on 20 acres, which is almost unheard of in the 90210 ZIP Code.