Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale picks up a Miami Beach condo

Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale found time to make a real estate move in the middle of basketball season, buying a waterfront condo in Miami Beach for $1.725 million.

Fizdale, who coached the Grizzlies and Knicks before taking an assistant role with the Lakers last year, paid $175,000 more than the asking price for the two-bedroom unit in Akoya, a 47-story high-rise that ranks as the third-tallest building in Miami Beach.

It’s the second home he owns in the complex; records show he picked up a smaller unit a few floors below for $785,000 in 2018. The L.A. native also owns a Mediterranean-style spot in Calabasas, which he bought for $2.25 million in 2020.

1 / 6 The open floor plan. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 2 / 6 The living room. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 3 / 6 The kitchen. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 4 / 6 The balcony. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 5 / 6 The beach. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 6 / 6 The two-bedroom unit overlooks the ocean from floor-to-ceiling windows and a wraparound balcony. (One Sotheby’s International Realty)

Spanning just over 1,300 square feet, the corner-unit condo overlooks the ocean from floor-to-ceiling windows and a wraparound balcony. Highlights include automated shades, remodeled bathrooms and a custom closet in the primary suite.

The building adds amenities as well, including a private beach walk, tennis court, heated pool and spa, fingertip security and a gym overlooking the ocean.

Priscilla Gonsalves of One Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Bryan Harr, also with One Sotheby’s, represented Fizdale.

Fizdale, 47, attended the University of San Diego and eventually became an assistant coach of the school’s basketball team before landing NBA assistant roles with the Warriors, Hawks and Heat, with whom he won a pair of championships in 2012 and 2013. As a head coach, he spent short stints with the Grizzlies and Knicks.