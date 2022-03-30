Katy Perry hangs $19.5-million price tag on Beverly Crest estate
Katy Perry already sold the guesthouse. Now she’s selling the main house.
A year after unloading one of her two Beverly Crest properties for $7.5 million, the pop star is shopping around the other one for $19.475 million — a little bit more than the $18 million she paid for it in 2017.
The listing arrives a couple years after Perry and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, moved to the much-quieter community of Montecito, where they dropped $14.2 million on a sprawling estate on more than nine acres.
Perry’s Beverly Crest abode has plenty of space of its own with more than an acre. Tucked behind gates, the Regency-style residence is reached by a tree-lined driveway that covers a quarter of a mile.
Oval windows and ivy touch up the exterior, and inside, large windows and skylights brighten the traditional-style living spaces. Across 5,400 square feet are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a media room and wood-paneled library with a fireplace and terrace.
The primary suite features a fireplace and terrace as well, which overlooks a grassy backyard with a swimming pool and spa set among a dramatic canyon backdrop. A detached gym adds a cold plunge and sauna.
Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.
A native of Santa Barbara, Perry has released six studio albums over the last two decades with hits such as “Dark Horse,” “Teenage Dream” and “I Kissed a Girl.” The 37-year-old released her latest record, “Smile,” in August 2020 and gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, the same month.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.