Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Mark Wahlberg’s Beverly Park mega-mansion lists for $87.5 million

Aerial view of European-inspired mansion, basketball court, golf course and landscaped grounds surrounded by hills.
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
(Anthony Barcelo)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Mark Wahlberg’s mega-mansion — an amenity-loaded compound complete with a golf course, skate park and grotto — just surfaced for sale at $87.5 million in Beverly Park.

If the movie star gets his price (or anything close), it’ll be the second-biggest home sale in Southern California so far this year. The current crown belongs to The One, which was auctioned off for $141 million in March.

There’s a reason the mansion carries such a big price tag. At 30,500 square feet, it’s the seventh-largest house currently on the market in Los Angeles County — and while many of the top spots are occupied by boxy, modern spec mansions, Wahlberg’s place stands on its own as a European-style showplace that mixes Old World style with an abundance of modern amenities.

Set on more than six acres, the estate is in Beverly Park, a star-studded neighborhood that regularly sees sales north of $30 million. In February, Sylvester Stallone sold his home there to Adele for $58 million.

Wahlberg, who’s starring in the biographical drama “Father Stu,” bought the property for $8.25 million in 2009 and commissioned mega-mansion architect Richard Landry to build the home. Landry finished it five years later, fitting 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms and a myriad of lavish living spaces into the two-story floor plan.

Advertisement
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
1/16
Aerial view of the home.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
2/16
The exterior.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
3/16
The entry.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
4/16
The library.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
5/16
The living room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
6/16
The dining room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
7/16
The kitchen.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
8/16
The theater.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
9/16
The wine cellar.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
10/16
The gym.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
11/16
The bedroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
12/16
The backyard.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
13/16
The six-acre estate.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
14/16
The pool.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
15/16
The basketball court.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion comes with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, movie theater and grotto.
16/16
The golf course.  (Anthony Barcelo)

A motor court with a fountain approaches the column-lined exterior, and inside, dual staircases set a stately tone in the grand entry. Other highlights include a two-story wood-paneled library, double-island kitchen, movie theater, wine cellar, multiple bars and massive gym.

Terraces line the second story, overlooking a park-like backyard with gardens, lawns, a grotto-style swimming pool, skate park and five-hole golf course with sand traps. Wahlberg, a Massachusetts native, also added a basketball court emblazoned with the Boston Celtics logo.

Wahlberg grew to stardom as a member of the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch before transitioning to acting with notable credits in “Boogie Nights,” “Planet of the Apes” and “The Other Guys.” The 50-year-old has received two Oscar nominations: one for “The Departed” and one for “The Fighter.”

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate agency holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement