Mark Wahlberg’s Beverly Park mega-mansion lists for $87.5 million

Mark Wahlberg’s mega-mansion — an amenity-loaded compound complete with a golf course, skate park and grotto — just surfaced for sale at $87.5 million in Beverly Park.

If the movie star gets his price (or anything close), it’ll be the second-biggest home sale in Southern California so far this year. The current crown belongs to The One, which was auctioned off for $141 million in March.

There’s a reason the mansion carries such a big price tag. At 30,500 square feet, it’s the seventh-largest house currently on the market in Los Angeles County — and while many of the top spots are occupied by boxy, modern spec mansions, Wahlberg’s place stands on its own as a European-style showplace that mixes Old World style with an abundance of modern amenities.

Set on more than six acres, the estate is in Beverly Park, a star-studded neighborhood that regularly sees sales north of $30 million. In February, Sylvester Stallone sold his home there to Adele for $58 million.

Wahlberg, who’s starring in the biographical drama “Father Stu,” bought the property for $8.25 million in 2009 and commissioned mega-mansion architect Richard Landry to build the home. Landry finished it five years later, fitting 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms and a myriad of lavish living spaces into the two-story floor plan.

A motor court with a fountain approaches the column-lined exterior, and inside, dual staircases set a stately tone in the grand entry. Other highlights include a two-story wood-paneled library, double-island kitchen, movie theater, wine cellar, multiple bars and massive gym.

Terraces line the second story, overlooking a park-like backyard with gardens, lawns, a grotto-style swimming pool, skate park and five-hole golf course with sand traps. Wahlberg, a Massachusetts native, also added a basketball court emblazoned with the Boston Celtics logo.

Wahlberg grew to stardom as a member of the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch before transitioning to acting with notable credits in “Boogie Nights,” “Planet of the Apes” and “The Other Guys.” The 50-year-old has received two Oscar nominations: one for “The Departed” and one for “The Fighter.”

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate agency holds the listing.