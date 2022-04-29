Actors Alison Pill and Joshua Leonard list secluded Glendale haven for $2.5 million

In the hills of Glendale, married actors Alison Pill and Joshua Leonard are shopping around their secluded, Scandinavian-inspired home for $2.5 million.

Pill, who starred in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” and Leonard, best known for his role in “The Blair Witch Project,” paid $1.27 million for the property in 2015, records show.

They’ve made the place their own during their seven-year stay, turning the architectural abode into a cabin-style home fit for Big Bear. Wood and stone cover the exterior, and ivy crawls up a two-story wall of glass.

1 / 8 The living room. (Michael Wilkerson) 2 / 8 The library. (Michael Wilkerson) 3 / 8 The office. (Michael Wilkerson) 4 / 8 The bedroom. (Michael Wilkerson) 5 / 8 The bathroom. (Michael Wilkerson) 6 / 8 The deck. (Michael Wilkerson) 7 / 8 The two-story home. (Michael Wilkerson) 8 / 8 The lawn. (Michael Wilkerson)

Inside, warm wood floors mix with sleek shades of white and bright accent walls of orange and green. Dramatic beams hang 20 feet above the open floor plan, which combines a galley-style kitchen, sunny dining area and living room anchored by a river rock fireplace. A lofted lounge overlooks the space from above.

The 2,400-square-foot floor plan includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a theater, library and garage that’s been converted into an office and gym.

Outside, the garden-filled grounds cover about half an acre and include a huge redwood deck complete with a dining area and hot tub. There’s also a stained glass art piece, standalone writer’s office, river rock fountain and yoga deck built into the trees.

A native of Canada, Pill was a child actor before starring in films such as “Milk,” “Vice,” “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” and the the HBO show “The Newsroom.”

Leonard has worked as an actor, writer and director since “The Blair Witch Project” with credits including “The Shaggy Dog,” “If I Stay” and “Unsane.”

Phil Missig of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.