Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Actors Alison Pill and Joshua Leonard list secluded Glendale haven for $2.5 million

The half-acre estate includes a three-bedroom home and redwood deck surrounded by gardens and trees.
The half-acre estate includes a three-bedroom home, redwood deck, standalone writer’s office and river rock fountain surrounded by gardens and trees.
(Michael Wilkerson)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

In the hills of Glendale, married actors Alison Pill and Joshua Leonard are shopping around their secluded, Scandinavian-inspired home for $2.5 million.

Pill, who starred in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” and Leonard, best known for his role in “The Blair Witch Project,” paid $1.27 million for the property in 2015, records show.

They’ve made the place their own during their seven-year stay, turning the architectural abode into a cabin-style home fit for Big Bear. Wood and stone cover the exterior, and ivy crawls up a two-story wall of glass.

The half-acre estate includes a three-bedroom home, redwood deck, standalone writer's office and river-rock fountain surrounded by gardens and trees.
1/8
The living room.  (Michael Wilkerson)
The half-acre estate includes a three-bedroom home, redwood deck, standalone writer's office and river-rock fountain surrounded by gardens and trees.
2/8
The library.  (Michael Wilkerson)
The half-acre estate includes a three-bedroom home, redwood deck, standalone writer's office and river-rock fountain surrounded by gardens and trees.
3/8
The office.  (Michael Wilkerson)
The half-acre estate includes a three-bedroom home, redwood deck, standalone writer's office and river-rock fountain surrounded by gardens and trees.
4/8
The bedroom.  (Michael Wilkerson)
The half-acre estate includes a three-bedroom home, redwood deck, standalone writer's office and river-rock fountain surrounded by gardens and trees.
5/8
The bathroom.  (Michael Wilkerson)
The half-acre estate includes a three-bedroom home, redwood deck, standalone writer's office and river-rock fountain surrounded by gardens and trees.
6/8
The deck.  (Michael Wilkerson)
The half-acre estate includes a three-bedroom home, redwood deck, standalone writer's office and river-rock fountain surrounded by gardens and trees.
7/8
The two-story home.  (Michael Wilkerson)
The half-acre estate includes a three-bedroom home, redwood deck, standalone writer's office and river-rock fountain surrounded by gardens and trees.
8/8
The lawn.  (Michael Wilkerson)

Inside, warm wood floors mix with sleek shades of white and bright accent walls of orange and green. Dramatic beams hang 20 feet above the open floor plan, which combines a galley-style kitchen, sunny dining area and living room anchored by a river rock fireplace. A lofted lounge overlooks the space from above.

Advertisement

The 2,400-square-foot floor plan includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a theater, library and garage that’s been converted into an office and gym.

Outside, the garden-filled grounds cover about half an acre and include a huge redwood deck complete with a dining area and hot tub. There’s also a stained glass art piece, standalone writer’s office, river rock fountain and yoga deck built into the trees.

A native of Canada, Pill was a child actor before starring in films such as “Milk,” “Vice,” “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” and the the HBO show “The Newsroom.”

Leonard has worked as an actor, writer and director since “The Blair Witch Project” with credits including “The Shaggy Dog,” “If I Stay” and “Unsane.”

Phil Missig of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement