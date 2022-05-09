Adam Levine sells Pacific Palisades estate for $51 million
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine quickly found a buyer in Pacific Palisades, selling his prized compound for $51 million. It’s Southern California’s third-priciest home sale so far this year and one of the biggest deals ever in the coastal community.
Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, bought the park-like estate from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for $31.95 million in 2018 — so the sale marks a huge profit for the power couple. Over the years, other high-profile owners include “To Kill a Mockingbird” actor Gregory Peck and Oscar-winning producer Brian Grazer.
Spanning 3 acres, the compound includes three structures: a 9,000-square-foot ranch, a four-bedroom guesthouse and a separate building with a gym, office and yoga studio. Midcentury architect Cliff May designed the ranch, which mixes chic, modern design with luxury amenities, including a Dolby movie theater, game room, marble bar and walk-in refrigerator.
Levine and Prinsloo showcased the home on Architectural Digest’s “Open Door” series, walking viewers through minimalist spaces filled with clean lines, plaster walls, warm wood floors and steel windows and doors.
Walking paths navigate the landscaped grounds outside, leading to a swimming pool, basketball court and chicken coop. Grassy lawns and patios take in views from Downtown L.A. to the ocean.
Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Dalton Gomez of Compass represented the buyer, who remains unclear.
Levine, 43, is the lead vocalist and guitarist for Maroon 5. The Grammy-winning pop-rock group’s hits include “She Will Be Loved,” “This Love” and “Moves Like Jagger,” and their seventh studio album, “Jordi,” was released last year.
Prinsloo, 33, has been featured in ad campaigns for scores of luxury brands, including Juicy Couture and Tommy Hilfiger.
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.