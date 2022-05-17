Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Billionaire Ron Burkle chases record $29 million for Bob Hope’s Toluca Lake estate

The 5-acre estate comes with a one-hole golf course.
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the 5-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
(Simon Berlyn)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Four years after buying Bob Hope’s longtime estate in Toluca Lake and restoring it to its former glory, billionaire businessman Ron Burkle is shopping it around for $29 million.

That’s nearly double the $15 million he paid for it in 2018. The extensive renovation saw Burkle modernize the living spaces with high-end fixtures and finishes but preserve the residence’s classic elements — including Hope’s oak library and a one-hole golf course that the late comedian designed himself.

If he gets his price, it will be the most expensive sale in the history of Toluca Lake, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
1/15
The office.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
2/15
The driveway.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
3/15
The living room.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
4/15
The billiards room.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
5/15
The bar.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
6/15
The dining room.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
7/15
The kitchen.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
8/15
The bedroom.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
9/15
The patio.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
10/15
The lawn.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
11/15
The tennis pavilion.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
12/15
The pool.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
13/15
The patio at night.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
14/15
The pool at night.  (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1939 and restored multiple times since, the five-acre estate comes with a 15,000-square-foot home, tennis court, saltwater pool and golf course.
15/15
The golf course.  (Simon Berlyn)

The trophy home is one of many that Burkle has owned over the years. He sold Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Ennis House for $18 million in 2019, and his current real estate portfolio includes Bob Hope’s futuristic Palm Springs retreat and Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch.

Advertisement

Hope’s Toluca Lake home was built in 1939 by Robert Finkelhor and updated two decades later by John Elgin Woolf, the Hollywood Regency-style architect who designed bold, opulent houses for other celebrities such as Cary Grant, Errol Flynn and Judy Garland.

Hope used the home to entertain high-profile guests such as Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra, and the estate still features Old Hollywood style today with roughly 15,000 square feet of chic spaces marked by wood, stone and glass.

Between the main house, staff house and apartment above the garage, the 5-acre compound has eight bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. Other highlights include six fireplaces, a marble kitchen, bar and billiards room lined with memorabilia.

The amenities continue outside, where patios and lawns lead to a tennis court and saltwater swimming pool. An additional structure adds a commercial kitchen, conference room, security office and fireproof safe.

Burkle built his fortune buying and selling supermarket chains, and he’s currently the owner of the SoHo House chain and part-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team. Forbes puts his net worth at $2.2 billion.

Kevin Dees of the Agency holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement