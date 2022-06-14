Betty White’s Brentwood home sells despite potential buyers not being allowed inside

That was fast. A few weeks after Betty White’s longtime home listed for sale in Brentwood, the Colonial-style spot has sold for $10.678 million — or $103,000 more than the asking price.

Buyers were quick to scoop up the comedian’s real estate portfolio — whether due to the hot pandemic market or deep-pocketed buyers wanting a piece of White’s legacy. Her other home, a beach house overlooking the ocean in Carmel-by-the-Sea, recently sold for $10.775 million, a whopping $2.825 million more than the price tag.

The Brentwood sale is even more surprising considering potential buyers weren’t allowed inside. According to the listing agency, tours only showcased the exterior.

1 / 6 The exterior. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 6 The 1950s home. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 6 The entry. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 6 The backyard. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 6 The pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 6 The garden. (Anthony Barcelo)

White owned the Brentwood property for more than half a century, buying it in the 1960s with her husband, game show host Allen Ludden. The house was built in the 1950s and sits on three quarters of an acre tucked behind trees, hedges and gates.

A motor court approaches the two-story home, which covers just over 3,000 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Splashes of stone and bright yellow accents mark the exterior.

A stone patio surrounds a swimming pool out back. At the edge of the property, a grassy lawn leads to a flower garden.

Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Amir Jawaherian and H. Blair Chang of Compass represented the buyer.

A television pioneer, White starred in countless game shows and sitcoms such as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” eventually earning the nickname “The First Lady of Television.” Her career spanned seven decades, and her many accolades include eight Emmys, three SAG Awards and a Grammy. In 1995, she was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.