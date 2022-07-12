Advertisement
Christian Slater wants $3.95 million for Miami villa

The quarter-acre compound includes a 1920s Spanish-style villa, guesthouse and swimming pool.
(1oak Studios)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
After nine years in Miami, actor Christian Slater is shopping around his Spanish-style villa for $3.95 million.

Slater, who starred in film such as “Heathers” and “True Romance,” paid $2.21 million for the property in 2013. He has made a few changes since then, swapping dark hardwood floors for lighter oak ones and adding modern fixtures in the living spaces.

Covering a quarter of an acre, the property sits a short walk away from Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove, an affluent neighborhood with celebrity residents over the years including Madonna, Sylvester Stallone and LeBron James.

The entry.  (1oak Studios)
The living room.  (1oak Studios)
The foyer.  (1oak Studios)
The kitchen.  (1oak Studios)
The dining room.  (1oak Studios)
The bedroom.  (1oak Studios)
The deck.  (1oak Studios)
The pool.  (1oak Studios)
The patio.  (1oak Studios)
The 1920s villa.  (1oak Studios)

Gates shield the home from the street, opening to a lushly landscaped driveway that leads to the covered entry. Built in 1928 but updated since, the two-story spot features four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and custom arched mahogany doors across nearly 3,300 square feet.

A Juliet balcony hangs off the primary suite, and the second story opens to a terrace overlooking a private backyard with a swimming pool and patio. A detached guesthouse with a steam shower completes the property.

Liz Hogan and Charles Celesia of Compass Florida hold the listing.

Slater, 52, grew to fame as Jason Dean in “Heathers” before more recent roles in “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” “Interview with the Vampire” and “Dr. Death.” He also won a Golden Globe for his performance in the drama series “Mr. Robot.”

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

