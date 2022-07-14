Advertisement
Real Estate

Bel-Air Midcentury built for Doors guitarist Robby Krieger asks $13.9 million

The living room of the Bel-Air Midcentury, which was built in 1971.
Built in 1971, the home still boasts Midcentury charm with sharp angles, long hallways and loads of wood and glass.
(Jason Ragle)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
There’s fame in the floorboards of this Bel-Air home. Built half a century ago for Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and more recently owned by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, the Midcentury gem has surfaced for sale at $13.9 million.

Perched on 1.4 acres overlooking Los Angeles, the low-slung residence recalls the work of Midcentury architects such as Frank Lloyd Wright and John Lautner. It’s been restored in recent years but still hangs on to its chic 1970s aesthetic with sharp angles, long hallways and quirky spaces lined with wood, stone and glass.

Five pillars mark the entry, leading into a 6,600-square-foot floor plan with terrazzo floors and dramatic beamed ceilings. Indoor-outdoor living is the emphasis here, as the single-story home wraps around an interior courtyard with a swimming pool and spa.

1/14
The 1970s home.  (Jason Ragle)
2/14
The exterior.  (Jason Ragle)
3/14
The entry.  (Jason Ragle)
4/14
The living room.  (Jason Ragle)
5/14
The fireplace.  (Jason Ragle)
6/14
The dining room.  (Jason Ragle)
7/14
The open floor plan.  (Jason Ragle)
8/14
The patio.  (Jason Ragle)
9/14
The kitchen.  (Jason Ragle)
10/14
The pool.  (Jason Ragle)
11/14
The primary bedroom.  (Jason Ragle)
12/14
The backyard.  (Jason Ragle)
13/14
The fire pit.  (Jason Ragle)
14/14
Aerial view of the home.  (Jason Ragle)

Other highlights include an oversize fireplace in the living room and modern wood kitchen. The primary suite, one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, adds two custom closets and two showers — one inside and one outside.

Patios and lawns lined with landscaping extend the living space outside. At the edge of the property, a curved lounge wraps around a fire pit.

Patty Best and Chad Lund of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

A native of L.A., Krieger joined the Doors in 1965 and co-wrote hits such as “Light My Fire” and “Touch Me.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band in 1993.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

