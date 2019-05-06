Aaron Eckhart posts hilltop home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $3.1 million

Actor Aaron Eckhart, known for his film roles in “The Dark Knight” and “Thank You for Smoking,” has put his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area on the market for $3.1 million.
The single-story house, built in 1960, sits up from the street on two hilltop lots totaling nearly two acres. The house, entered through a gated courtyard, has a living/dining room with a wall of French doors that open to the backyard. A center-island kitchen with a sunny breakfast nook is off the common area.
There are three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in more than 3,000 square feet of interior. The master suite is outfitted with a walk-in closet.
Outside, there’s a swimming pool, a spa, patio space and mature landscaping. Views take in the surrounding canyon, city lights and, on a clear day, the ocean.
Eckhart, 51, bought the property in 2002 for about $1.55 million, public records show.
The actor has kept busy with film roles in “I, Frankenstein” (2014), “London Has Fallen” (2016) and “Sully” (2016). Last year, Eckhart appeared in the Amazon Prime original series “The Romanoffs.”
He is set to appear alongside actors Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore and Patrick Wilson in the upcoming war film “Midway,” due out in November.
Guy Hector and Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.