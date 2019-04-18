‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek looks to shed Paso Robles lake house

For trivia buffs or watercraft enthusiasts, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has something for you.
His Paso Robles lake house — complete with a Jet Ski, Sea-Doo and a pair of Honda ATVs — is up for grabs at $1.399 million, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.
Spanning 30 scenic acres on Lake Nacimiento, the estate centers on a 2,600-square-foot home touted as a turnkey property. It comes fully furnished with three bedrooms, two bathroom and a handful of bright living spaces.
Clerestories top the living room, and a curved wall of windows brings views of the water into the center-island kitchen. Both spaces open to a trellis-topped patio out back.
In addition to the main house, there’s a 1,500-square-foot workshop, private launch ramp and covered dock.
Trebek, 78, has been hosting “Jeopardy!” since 1984, a record-breaking stretch that’s seen him complete 35 seasons and more than 7,000 episodes. Earlier this year, he announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.
He first offered up the property in the summer of 2017 but took it off the market later that year, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
James Irving of ReMax Parkside Real Estate holds the listing.