Mayim Bialik is out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host

Mayim Bialik has hosted her last “Jeopardy!” episode.

The “Big Bang Theory” star made the announcement Friday afternoon on social media.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news,” she wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in a visual style reminiscent of one of the show’s trademark clues. “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!”

“I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family,” the statement continued. “For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Bialik first stepped behind the podium of the ABC game show after the death of Alex Trebek, guest hosting a number of episodes during the controversial search for a successor . She has split hosting duties with former “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings since 2021.

Bialik also emceed the series’ first Professors Tournament, as well as episodes of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “Jeopardy! National College Championship.”

She temporarily stepped away from the role in May in support of the Writers Guild of America strike.

A representative for Sony Pictures Television did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.