Actor Alexander Gould snaps up a bungalow in Atwater Village

Actor Alexander Gould, who grew up before viewers’ eyes as a star on the series “Weeds,” has bought a house in the Atwater Village area of Los Angeles for $1.005 million. If that price sounds a bit modest by actors’ standards, give the guy a break. He’s only 25.
The Spanish-style bungalow is a cozy 900 square feet including two bedrooms and one bathroom. With a sunlit living room, an updated kitchen and a renovated bathroom, the 1926 house seems like a perfect starter home. Gould and actress Lieba Hall Gould were married last year.
The kitchen features quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. French doors open to the backyard.
The garage has been converted and contains another bathroom, this one with a claw-foot tub.
Gould voiced Nemo in the 2003 animated film “Finding Nemo” and the video game based on the movie. He has appeared in such series as “Supernatural” and “Pushing Daisies.”
Courtney Poulous of Acme Real Estate was the listing agent. Emily Zisser and Jerrod Jones of Rodeo Realty represented the Goulds, the Multiple Listing Service shows.