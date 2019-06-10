Former Anaheim Duck Andrew Cogliano lists Newport Beach home for sale

NHL player Andrew Cogliano, who was traded to the Dallas Stars in January after seven seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, is wrapping up some business in Newport Beach. His multilevel contemporary is on the market for $2.85 million.
He bought the place in 2014, a few years after being traded from Edmonton to Anaheim, for $2.135 million, records show.
The left wing has made a few cosmetic changes during his stay, swapping carpet for hardwood and turning the red-stained exterior beams a more natural shade of yellow.
Found a few blocks from the water on the Balboa Peninsula, the house has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms across 2,362 square feet. Stone is featured inside and out, lining the back patio as well as an interior wall that stretches from the living room into the chef’s kitchen.
White walls and tile floors fill the bottom level. Above that, light hardwood covers the great room and master suite, which takes in neighborhood views through a wall of windows.
Up top, a bedroom expands to a rooftop deck ideal for entertaining.
Jon-Paul Bell of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Cogliano, 31, has spent 12 seasons in the NHL after a college stint with the Michigan Wolverines. His streak of 830 consecutive games played, which ended in 2018, is the fourth highest in league history.