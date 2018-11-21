Andrew Ordon of ‘The Doctors’ seeks $3 million for Lake Arrowhead home

Plastic surgeon Andrew Ordon, who appears on the syndicated talk show “The Doctors,” is looking to cut a deal for his home in Lake Arrowhead.
Listed for just shy of $3 million, the European-inspired spread takes full advantage of its lakefront locale with expansive terraces on each level. Dockage for a single boat and a lake-facing hot tub are among outdoor amenities.
Inside, the 5,000 square feet of interior space includes a beamed-ceiling living room, a wet bar, a dining area and a chef’s kitchen. Two master suites are among the five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Three stone fireplaces keep things cozy in the wintertime.
Views from the property take in the lake, mountains and treetops.
Ordon bought the property eight years ago for $1.3 million, records show.
The 67-year-old physician was a regular guest on the “Dr. Phil” talk show before joining “The Doctors” in 2008. The show, which is syndicated in more than 140 countries, has been nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards multiple times.
Meghan Hardin of Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty holds the listing.