‘CSI’ creator Anthony Zuiker tries to track down a buyer for Malibu architectural

Anthony Zuiker, the creator and producer behind “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” is probing into the Malibu real estate market once again. His breezy architectural estate is back on the market for around $10 million, up about $500,000 from last year.
Clad in concrete, the home opens to a much warmer interior marked by wide-plank walnut floors and pocketing doors. An open-concept foyer divides a snazzy semicircle living room and a formal dining room.
Just about every space on the main level opens to a wraparound deck, including the chef’s kitchen with a center island and the indoor-outdoor family room with a built-in fireplace.
The master suite, complete with a step-up lounge and step-up tub, is one of five bedrooms and five bathrooms. A wall of glass unfolds to a balcony.
Across the 1.4-acre grounds, a rooftop deck with a fire pit surveys the outdoor scene as well. The rooftop vantage tops a guesthouse with two great rooms, geometrical furnishings and a gym with mirrored walls.
A tennis court and fountain-fed saltwater pool and spa complete the backyard.
Christopher Cortazzo with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Zuiker, 50, has produced all four installments of the “CSI” franchise: “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: NY” and “CSI: Cyber.” The flagship program concluded three years ago after 15 seasons.
Real estate records show he bought the estate seven years ago for $7.5 million. In April, Zuiker sold another property — a stone-clad chateau on Lake Arrowhead — for $2.075 million.