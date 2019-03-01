Beachwood Canyon home of the late composer Arthur Rubinstein nears a sale

A sale is pending on the Hollywood Hills home of the late film composer Arthur Rubinstein. The asking price is $1.75 million.
Rubinstein, who died last year at 80, bought the property more than three decades ago and scored numerous films in the home’s attached music studio. Among his credits is the 1983 thriller “WarGames” and the 1987 comedy “Stakeout.” He won an Emmy for his work on the CBS show “Scarecrow and Mrs. King.”
Set on a third of an acre in Beachwood Canyon, the multi-level house has hardwood floors, exposed beams and French doors that open to expansive decking. More than 3,500 square feet of interior holds three bedrooms, 3.75 vintage-tiled bathrooms, a step-down living room and a formal dining room.
A butler’s pantry with a wall of built-ins sits off the kitchen, which has a vintage stove. There’s also a sun room.
Outside, steps lead up to a half-moon-shaped swimming pool. Various patios, mature landscaping and a wealth of covered parking completes the grounds.
The property came up for sale in February and had an offer in hand in about two weeks, records show.
Roland Wilhelm and Candace Gunther of Compass hold the listing.