Former Clipper Austin Rivers unloads his home court in Pacific Palisades

The three-level Cape Cod has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 7,400 square feet. Built in 2016, the house features high ceilings, detailed millwork, a dining room with a wet bar, and a center-island kitchen. A lower-level lounge features a purple-clad home theater and a wine wall set behind floor-to-ceiling glass. There are fireplaces in the living room, family room and master bedroom.