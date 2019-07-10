Advertisement

Former Clipper Austin Rivers unloads his home court in Pacific Palisades

By
Jul 10, 2019 | 9:45 AM
Former Clipper Austin Rivers unloads his home court in Pacific Palisades
Washington Wizards' Austin Rivers drives to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (Tony Dejak / AP)

It’s been a busy summer for Austin Rivers. The former L.A. Clippers guard, who last week agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Houston Rockets, has sold his home in Pacific Palisades for $6.925 million.

He bought the place in 2016 for $6.1 million, property records show.

Advertisement

The three-level Cape Cod has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 7,400 square feet. Built in 2016, the house features high ceilings, detailed millwork, a dining room with a wet bar, and a center-island kitchen. A lower-level lounge features a purple-clad home theater and a wine wall set behind floor-to-ceiling glass. There are fireplaces in the living room, family room and master bedroom.

Pocketing walls of glass slide to reveal balconies and terraces on each level. Atop the home, a rooftop deck takes in city and ocean views.

Advertisement

The house sits on a roughly 7,690-square-foot lot and has a swimming pool and a built-in barbecue.

Rivers, 26, put the property up for sale in December roughly five months after being traded by the Clippers to the Washington Wizards.

The combo-guard spent a little over three seasons with the L.A. team, playing under his father, head coach Doc Rivers. The pairing was the first instance of a father-son, coach-player relationship in NBA history.

He has averaged 9.2 points and 2.4 assists during his seven-year NBA career.

Advertisement

Mary Swanson of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent. Simon Beardmore of Compass represented the buyer.

Advertisement
Advertisement