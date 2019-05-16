Beck’s former Hancock Park home hits the market at $8.4 million

Over the years, Beck’s real estate portfolio has come to rival his decade-spanning, genre-bending discography.
In addition to homes in Los Feliz, Malibu, Brentwood and Santa Monica, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has owned multiple properties in Hancock Park, including this 1920s Mediterranean that’s up for sale by its current owner at $8.399 million.
Beck bought the home in 2002 and sold it three years later for $4.2 million. In the years since, the property has maintained its historic style while adding a mix of interior flourishes.
A turreted entry, topped by a cupola, sets a stately tone. Past that, a tile foyer with a sweeping staircase leads into an expansive living room full of chandeliers and hand-painted ceilings.
Throughout the 6,568-square-foot floor plan, stained-glass windows and wrought-iron accents tie the home to its roots. There’s a family room, formal dining room, library with paneled walls and whitewashed kitchen with hand-painted floors.
The space opens directly outside, where arched doorways and ivy beautify a romantic courtyard.
Upstairs, a Juliet balcony overlooks the living room. The master suite, one of six bedrooms and seven bedrooms, expands to a private balcony and rounded writer’s nook.
Out back, the turf-covered grounds adjoin a patio with a swimming pool and spa. The guesthouse boasts the same style inside and out, adding an indoor-outdoor living room, kitchen and dining room.
Jill Galloway of Compass holds the listing.
Beck, 48, won an album of the year Grammy in 2015 for “Morning Phase.” His 14th studio album, “Hyperspace,” is set for release this summer.
Last year, he sold a Tudor-style home designed by Gerard Colcord for $3.44 million in Brentwood.