Bette Midler’s onetime Hollywood Hills home hits the market with a new look

Midler, 73, has enjoyed an industry-spanning career in which she’s released 14 studio albums, appeared in over 30 films and starred in plays such as “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Salvation.” In 2017, she won her second Tony, for best actress for her role in “Hello, Dolly!” She has also won three Grammys and three Emmys and has been nominated twice for Academy Awards.