Bette Midler’s onetime Hollywood Hills home hits the market with a new look

In the Hollywood Hills, a Traditional-style home once owned by Bette Midler is up for sale at $4.48 million.
The 1930s abode has taken on a new look since the Grammy, Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe-winner lived there years ago. Past a crisp white façade punctuated by black plantation shutters, the two-story house opens to 3,200 square feet of personalized living space.
An indoor-outdoor living room under cathedral ceilings is at the heart of the home and features white walls of built-ins and French oak floors. Oversized windows and an angled skylight bring natural light into the space.
Other highlights include a family room with a fireplace, a dining room with French doors and a chef’s kitchen splashed with marble.
A whimsical, sweeping staircase fit for a Dr. Seuss book leads to the second story, which holds the home’s three bedrooms. One bedroom offers a fireplace, another has a private balcony.
Outside, brickwork blankets the tree-lined backyard. A swimming pool, a spa and a grill complete the grounds.
Before the recent remodel, the home last traded hands six years ago for $3.499 million, records show.
Craig White of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.
Midler, 73, has enjoyed an industry-spanning career in which she’s released 14 studio albums, appeared in over 30 films and starred in plays such as “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Salvation.” In 2017, she won her second Tony, for best actress for her role in “Hello, Dolly!” She has also won three Grammys and three Emmys and has been nominated twice for Academy Awards.