Singer-songwriter Bill Withers seeks sale of Hollywood Hills home with recording studio

By
May 15, 2019 | 2:15 PM
Bill Withers, center, bought his Hollywood Hills home more than two decades ago. The property is now for sale at $3.25 million. (Glendale News Press)

It’s a lovely day in the Hollywood Hills, where a home owned by R&B singer-songwriter Bill Withers is for sale at $3.25 million.

Owned by Withers for more than two decades, the three-story Mediterranean-style house has a recording studio on the ground floor. The studio, built in one of the home’s five bedrooms, is outfitted with a control room and an audio booth.

Built in 1990, the nearly 5,000-square-foot home features fireplaces in the living room and master suite, a wet bar in the family room and an elevator. Balconies extending from the upper levels take in views extending from city to ocean.

A tiled patio sits off the master suite. There’s also a three-car garage.

Withers, 80, released his first studio album, “Just as I Am,” in 1971. The album featured the song “Ain’t No Sunshine,” which won a Grammy Award the following year. Two of his other hits, “Lean on Me” and “Just the Two of Us,” also won Grammys for best R&B song.

He bought the place in 1998 for $714,000, real estate records show.

Darrell Wallace of Compass holds the listing.

