NBA star Blake Griffin drops $4 million on new Manhattan Beach pad

As his team fights for a playoff spot, Blake Griffin is making some moves out west. The Detroit Pistons star has shelled out $4 million for a contemporary home in Manhattan Beach, records show.
The two-story estate, which he bought through a limited liability company, was built last year. It sits half a mile from the beach and offers roughly 3,600 square feet of custom interiors.
French oak floors and pocketing doors touch up the common spaces, which include a living room with a built-in fireplace and chandelier-topped dining room. Custom tile makes plenty of appearances as well, accenting the kitchen, bathrooms and a massive wet bar with floating shelves in the basement.
Three private balconies hang off the second story, which holds most of the five bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms. The master suite, set under tongue-and-groove ceilings, adds a built-in fireplace, freestanding tub and steam shower.
The lot is fairly small, but there’s a covered porch in the front and a fenced patio with a grill out back.
It’s not Griffin’s only L.A.-area home. The former Clippers star paid $9 million for a Cape Cod-style home in Pacific Palisades in 2013 and put it up for sale at $10.995 million earlier this year.
Griffin, 30, has made six All-Star teams between his time with the Pistons and Clippers, who drafted the him with the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. The power forward’s other accolades include rookie of the year, NBA All-Star slam dunk contest champion and national college player of the year during his time at Oklahoma.
Joseph Franklin of Keller Williams Beach Cities was the listing agent.