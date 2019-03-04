‘Brotherhood’ creator Blake Masters was bound to find a buyer in Hollywood Hills

Writer and producer Blake Masters, who created the TV series “Brotherhood,” has sold a home in Hollywood Hills for $1.86 million.
Built in 1927, the Spanish-style house was part of the original Hollywoodland development. It’s since been remodeled, but period details remain, such as the original hardwood floors, the wood-burning fireplace, iron wall sconces and a Juliet balcony.
A two-story great room and an open-plan kitchen and dining room make up the central area of the 3,015-square-foot house. A terrace with a built-in barbecue extends the entertaining space outdoors.
The four bedrooms and four bathrooms include two master suites. One master contains a sitting area with a fireplace, while the other has stained-glass doors and windows.
Views take in the cityscape, hillsides and Griffith Observatory.
Masters co-created the 2016-18 mystery series “Falling Water” as well as “Law & Order: L.A.” (2010-11). The crime drama “Brotherhood” ran from 2006 to 2008, during which time he bought the property for $1.505 million.
Geoff Clark and Jordan Berry of Compass were the listing agents. Katie Crain and John Podhor of Compass represented the buyer.