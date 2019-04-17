Toms Shoes founder Blake Mycoskie asks $7 million for rustic Topanga retreat

Blake Mycoskie, founder of Toms Shoes, is dipping his toes into the real estate market. His rustic retreat in Topanga is up for grabs at $6.999 million.
That’s around $4 million more than he paid for it six years ago, records show.
Three structures fill out the wooded one-acre grounds: a four-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a detached sauna. Wood and glass are featured prominently, providing a cabin-like feel throughout the nearly 6,000 square feet of living space.
Highlights include a living room under beamed ceilings, a two-story dining area and a galley-style kitchen with a farmhouse sink. Custom tile tops the family room, and the master suite expands to a bathroom with a metal freestanding tub.
A second-story terrace and wraparound deck take in views of the manicured grounds, which hold a tiered garden and running stream. Across the property, the guesthouse adds an office and gym under vaulted ceilings.
Ben Salem of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.
Mycoskie, 42, founded Toms Shoes in 2006 with a “one-for-one” business model: for every one pair of shoes sold, another pair is donated. In 2014, he sold 50% of the company, which has been valued by Reuters at $625 million.