‘Suspiria’ producer Bradley Fischer hooks a buyer in Hollywood Hills

After eight years on and off the market, Bradley Fischer finally found a winning offer in the Hollywood Hills. The “Suspiria” and “Slender Man” producer has sold his commanding contemporary-style home in the area for $3.575 million — around $1.5 million more than he paid for it in 2006.
Remodeled during his stay, the hillside home features stained wood accents on the outside and expansive, open living spaces on the inside.
White walls and hardwood floors fill out the main level, which holds a chandelier-topped dining area and chef’s kitchen. Corner fireplaces anchor the living room and great room, complete with clerestory windows and a wet bar.
Outside, a wraparound deck takes in panoramic canyon views.
The lower level — accessed by staircase or elevator – holds two master suites with balconies and fireplaces. In total, there are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across 4,808 square feet.
As co-president of Phoenix Pictures, Fischer holds production credits on many of the company’s big-budget films, including “Black Swan,” “Shutter Island” and “Zodiac.” More recently, he produced “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” and the Netflix sci-fi series “Altered Carbon.”
Last year, he put the home on the market for $3.95 million, records show.
Nikki Joel of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage handled both ends of the deal.