Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford looks to bag a buyer for Arizona home

All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford is determined to sell his home in Arizona — even if it means taking a loss in the process.
After a series of relists, the San Francisco Giants star’s custom residence is back on the market for $1.499 million. That’s $101,000 less than what Crawford paid for the place two years ago, records show.
A gated entry fronts the one-story home, which opens to 5,477 square feet of updated living space. Chandeliers top the foyer, dining room and breakfast nook. Fireplaces anchor the family room and living room, the latter of which also holds a wet bar.
In the master suite — one of five bedrooms and six bathrooms — a curved wall of windows surveys the backyard.
Outside, covered patios adjoin a yard with a swimming pool and spa. Off to the side, there’s a grill, a fireplace, a sports court and an in-ground trampoline.
John Dantzscher of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Crawford is a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove Award winner. He’s spent his entire professional career with the Giants, helping them to World Series titles in 2012 and 2014.