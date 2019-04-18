Panthers defensive end Bruce Irvin tackles a home sale in Florida

It took half a year, but NFL veteran Bruce Irvin has cut a deal for his Florida home, selling the custom estate for $1.716 million.
That’s $259,000 less than the property originally listed for, but still about $60,000 more than the defensive end paid for the place three years ago, records show.
Found in Windermere outside Orlando, the place has plenty of curb appeal with columns, arched windows and a clay tile roof. Inside, there are about 7,000 square feet of expansive living spaces.
The foyer, family room and living room all feature two-story ceilings, and other highlights include a center-island kitchen and a formal dining room with a curved wet bar. A sweeping staircase ascends to a loft, and elsewhere are five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a movie theater.
Found on the first floor, the master suite offers an office, dual closets and an oversized walk-through shower.
The room opens directly outside, where a covered patio with a kitchen adjoins a pool and spa emblazoned with the West Virginia University logo; Irvin transferred there in 2010, where he became a second team all-Big East selection with 14 sacks.
As a pro, he’s played for the Raiders, Falcons and Seahawks, with whom he won a Super Bowl championship in 2014. To date, he’s racked up 265 tackles, 43.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles.
This offseason, he inked a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.
Julie Bettosini of Stockworth Realty Group held the listing. Rupesh Surapaneni of Keller Williams Classic represented the buyer.