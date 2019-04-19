Advertisement

Charlie Kaufman asks $2.595 million for historic Pasadena Craftsman

Apr 19, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Built in 1910, the historic home offers Craftsman details such as a low-pitched gabled roof, wraparound front porch and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Erik Grammar)

Charlie Kaufman, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind “Being John Malkovich” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” has listed his Craftsman home in Pasadena for $2.595 million.

Tucked into a secluded quarter-acre lot, the 109-year-old home was built by Austin and Grable. It’s a Craftsman through and through, boasting a low-pitched gabled roof, wraparound front porch and wood trim around just about everything.

Shades of green touch up the shingled exterior and continue into the floor plan — coloring the kitchen countertops, master suite bathroom and second-story writer’s nook.

In 3,576 square feet, there are four bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace, a dining room with a buffet and an eat-in kitchen. Skylights brighten the common spaces, and picture windows bring in leafy views.

The upper level features a loft and a pair of offices. Across the property, a 660-square-foot guesthouse adds an artist’s studio, kitchen and gym.

Dense landscaping privatizes the backyard, which holds a patio, swimming pool and spa.

Georges Rouveyrol of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Kaufman, 60, has written a host of award-winning films over the past two decades, including “Adaptation,” “Human Nature” and “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.” In 2004, he won the original screenplay Oscar for “Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind.”

His directorial debut, “Synecdoche, New York,” premiered in 2008, and he’s directed two films since: 2015’s “Anomalisa” and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” which he’s currently filming for Netflix.

