Charlie Kaufman asks $2.595 million for historic Pasadena Craftsman

Charlie Kaufman, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind “Being John Malkovich” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” has listed his Craftsman home in Pasadena for $2.595 million.
Tucked into a secluded quarter-acre lot, the 109-year-old home was built by Austin and Grable. It’s a Craftsman through and through, boasting a low-pitched gabled roof, wraparound front porch and wood trim around just about everything.
Shades of green touch up the shingled exterior and continue into the floor plan — coloring the kitchen countertops, master suite bathroom and second-story writer’s nook.
In 3,576 square feet, there are four bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace, a dining room with a buffet and an eat-in kitchen. Skylights brighten the common spaces, and picture windows bring in leafy views.
The upper level features a loft and a pair of offices. Across the property, a 660-square-foot guesthouse adds an artist’s studio, kitchen and gym.
Dense landscaping privatizes the backyard, which holds a patio, swimming pool and spa.
Georges Rouveyrol of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Kaufman, 60, has written a host of award-winning films over the past two decades, including “Adaptation,” “Human Nature” and “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.” In 2004, he won the original screenplay Oscar for “Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind.”
His directorial debut, “Synecdoche, New York,” premiered in 2008, and he’s directed two films since: 2015’s “Anomalisa” and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” which he’s currently filming for Netflix.