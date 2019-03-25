After avoiding foreclosure, Charlie Sheen relists Sherman Oaks mansion for $8 million

Another month, another hefty price cut for Charlie Sheen’s Sherman Oaks estate. After avoiding foreclosure on the Mediterranean mansion earlier this year, the actor has trimmed the price to $7.99 million.
The “Major League” star shelled out $7.2 million for the home in 2006 and brought it to market for $10 million early last year, records show. This marks the fifth price cut since the original listing.
In addition to an 8,600-square-foot house built in 1992, the half-acre grounds expand to a lamppost-lighted backyard with two swimming pools, a spa, garden, pitcher’s mound, pavilion and outdoor kitchen.
Wood beams, hardwood floors and wrought-iron accents touch up the expansive living spaces, which include a two-story dining room, center-island kitchen, rounded breakfast nook and great room with a stone fireplace and aquarium.
The house has a few tricks up its sleeve as well. Faux shelving gives way to a secret humidor, and in the master suite, a bookcase slides to reveal a hidden theater with a mahogany wet bar and Juliet balcony.
That’s not the master suite’s only perk; a miniature elevator runs orders from the kitchen straight up to the lavish bedroom.
Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms round out the floor plan, as well as a gym and second movie theater.
Julia Palacin Alcalde of Keller Williams Realty World Class and Mark Tyoran of Keller Williams Westlake Village hold the listing.
Sheen, 53, has a long list of film credits that include “Red Dawn,” “Wall Street,” “Platoon” and “The Three Musketeers.” His sitcom work includes “Anger Management” and “Two and a Half Men,” and he won a Golden Globe for his role in “Spin City.”
He must have an affinity for Mediterranean-style homes in Mulholland Estates; records show he sold a similar home in the community four years ago for $6.6 million, taking a $400,000 loss on the property.