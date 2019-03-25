Advertisement

After avoiding foreclosure, Charlie Sheen relists Sherman Oaks mansion for $8 million

Mar 25, 2019 | 12:05 PM
The two-story home, set on half an acre in guard-gated Mulholland Estates, features a two-story foyer and a theater room with a wet bar. (Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

Another month, another hefty price cut for Charlie Sheen’s Sherman Oaks estate. After avoiding foreclosure on the Mediterranean mansion earlier this year, the actor has trimmed the price to $7.99 million.

The “Major League” star shelled out $7.2 million for the home in 2006 and brought it to market for $10 million early last year, records show. This marks the fifth price cut since the original listing.

In addition to an 8,600-square-foot house built in 1992, the half-acre grounds expand to a lamppost-lighted backyard with two swimming pools, a spa, garden, pitcher’s mound, pavilion and outdoor kitchen.

Wood beams, hardwood floors and wrought-iron accents touch up the expansive living spaces, which include a two-story dining room, center-island kitchen, rounded breakfast nook and great room with a stone fireplace and aquarium.

The house has a few tricks up its sleeve as well. Faux shelving gives way to a secret humidor, and in the master suite, a bookcase slides to reveal a hidden theater with a mahogany wet bar and Juliet balcony.

That’s not the master suite’s only perk; a miniature elevator runs orders from the kitchen straight up to the lavish bedroom.

Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms round out the floor plan, as well as a gym and second movie theater.

Julia Palacin Alcalde of Keller Williams Realty World Class and Mark Tyoran of Keller Williams Westlake Village hold the listing.

Sheen, 53, has a long list of film credits that include “Red Dawn,” “Wall Street,” “Platoon” and “The Three Musketeers.” His sitcom work includes “Anger Management” and “Two and a Half Men,” and he won a Golden Globe for his role in “Spin City.”

He must have an affinity for Mediterranean-style homes in Mulholland Estates; records show he sold a similar home in the community four years ago for $6.6 million, taking a $400,000 loss on the property.

