Advertisement
Television

Enemies no more? Charlie Sheen reportedly cast in a new Chuck Lorre show

Chuck Lorre, left, sits on a stage next to his then-star Charlie Sheen
Chuck Lorre, left, has reportedly cast Charlie Sheen — both seen in 2005 — in a recurring role on a new show for streaming service Max.
(Nick Ut / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Charlie Sheen has reportedly been cast in showrunner Chuck Lorre’s new HBO Max show, reuniting the two more than a decade after Sheen’s bitter departure from “Two and a Half Men.”

Sheen is set to play a recurring role in Lorre’s upcoming comedy “How to Be a Bookie,” which will stream as a part of the revamped Warner Bros. Discovery service Max, Deadline and Variety reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The show, which is co-created with Nick Bakay and stars comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco, was announced in October and will include eight episodes.

Representatives for Warner Bros Discovery and HBO Max declined The Times’ request for comment. Sheen’s representatives also declined to confirm the possible casting.

Advertisement

Company Town

Charlie Sheen sues Warner Bros. and producer Chuck Lorre

Charlie Sheen sues Warner Bros. and producer Chuck Lorre

Sheen starred in the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” which Lorre co-created with Lee Aronsohn. Lorre and Sheen’s partnership boosted the show to the top of the network’s ratings, and Sheen’s salary to the highest in TV, but the actor’s struggles with substance use eventually hindered its success.

In 2011, Warner Bros. Television, the production company behind the CBS show, halted production to allow Sheen to seek treatment. While on hiatus, the actor publicly criticized and insulted Lorre, including antisemitic comments, in a series of unhinged interviews.

Shortly after, Sheen was fired and “Two and Half Men” continued without him. Ashton Kutcher was cast as his replacement. At the time of his firing, Sheen was the highest-paid actor in television, making $1.2 million per episode.

Company Town Blog

Sheen, Warner Bros. and Chuck Lorre sign treaty

This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links.

The “Platoon” and “Three Musketeers” star went on to sue Lorre and Warner Bros. for wrongful termination, seeking $100 million in damages. Sheen also embarked on an improvised national tour he dubbed “My Violent Torpedo of Truth / Defeat Is Not an Option,” where he bragged about his drunken, party-filled lifestyle and occasionally mocked his old employer.

Sheen and Lorre and Warner Bros. settled the lawsuit out of court later that year, with the actor getting $25 million.

Despite the hit to his public image, Sheen managed to land another leading role the following year in the FX series “Anger Management,” but the show was canceled after two seasons amid poor ratings.

He recently starred in the pilot for the TV show “Ramble On” alongside Jamie-Lynn Sigler of “The Sopranos,” Emmanuelle Chriqui of “Superman & Lois,” John C. McGinley of “Scrubs” and his father, Martin Sheen. The show has yet to be picked up for distribution.

Corey Feldman attends the LA premiere of "My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys," at the Directors Guild of America, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Entertainment & Arts

Inside Corey Feldman’s wild screening of his sexual abuse film as it went off the rails

Actor Corey Feldman hosted an explosive screening of his new documentary that reiterates previous allegations that Charlie Sheen raped late actor Corey Haim.

Times staff writer Amy Kaufman contributed to this report.

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsCompany Town
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement