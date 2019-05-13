Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber pick up a vacation spot in La Quinta

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber have found a fashionable spot in the desert, paying $4.9 million for a home in La Quinta’s exclusive Madison Club, real estate records show.
The stone-finished contemporary home, built in 2013, is entered through a gated courtyard featuring columns of fire, reflecting ponds and tropical landscaping. Beyond the entry, some 6,000 square feet of living space have four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an office and a chef’s kitchen with a curved island/bar.
A wine room sits behind floor-to-ceiling glass doors in the formal dining room. There are wall fireplaces in the living and family rooms as well as the master suite. Additional living space for guests lies in a separate wing.
Pocketing walls of glass open to a massive covered patio with bar seating, an al fresco dining area and a fireplace. The rolling greens and fairways of the Tom Fazio-designed golf course sit just beyond a custom infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. Panoramic mountain views abound.
The property hit the market in November for $6.5 million, records show.
Glenn Cassell of Hideaway Properties Corp. represented both the buyer and seller, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Crawford, 53, took to modeling in her teenage years and has appeared on hundreds of magazine covers.
Gerber, 57, is a former model and a nightlife industry businessman. He co-founded the tequila brand Casamigos with actor George Clooney.
The couple has been active as both home buyers and sellers in recent years. Two years ago, Crawford and Gerber paid $11.625 million for the Beverly Hills home of OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder and his wife, Genevieve. A year ago, they sold a Malibu estate that they renovated for $45 million.