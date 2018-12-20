Coleman Co. scion seeks $13.45 million for Indian Wells retreat

Sheldon Coleman Jr., grandson of Coleman Co. founder William Coffin Coleman, is gearing up for a sale in Indian Wells. His home in the desert city is up for sale at $13.45 million.
The Mediterranean-style house, designed by architect Thomas Allardyce, was built over a four-year period and completed in 2008.
Set on more than half an acre in the Vintage Club community, the property includes an entry courtyard, a swimming pool with a spa and an outdoor living room. A built-in barbecue area features a pizza oven. Views of a lake, golf course and mountains are on full display.
Inside, the 11,475-square-foot floor plan boasts a vaulted-ceiling living room, a climate-controlled wine cellar, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A wood-paneled office, a sitting room, Fortuny fabric wallpaper and silk draperies highlight the master suite.
A lower level is set up for entertaining and holds a sit-down bar, a game room and a media room with a 103-inch television. The lower space also has access to the home’s subterranean garage.
Coleman bought the property more than a decade ago for $3.25 million, real estate records show.
Jamie and John Carmen, the Wolfe Team of Vintage Club sales, hold the listing.
Coleman became the third generation to run his family’s namesake camping equipment company in 1988, when he replaced his father, Robert Sheldon Coleman, as chairman. The following year, he attempted to take the company private but was outbid by financier Ronald Perelman, who acquired Coleman Co. in a $545-million deal.
More recently, Coleman founded Big Dog Motorcycles, a manufacturer of custom choppers. The company folded in 2011, but reopened two years ago under new ownership.