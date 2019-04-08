Soap opera star Daniel Goddard makes a clean break in Calabasas

“The Young and the Restless” regular Daniel Goddard has sold his home in Calabasas for $1.2 million.
Built in 1969, the Spanish-influenced house is entered through a large courtyard with a sitting area and fountain. Terra-cotta floors lead inside, and French doors open throughout the home to connect the indoor and outdoor living areas.
High ceilings, hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace enhance the central living room. An updated kitchen with a two-seat center island opens to the dining/den area.
The nearly 2,100 square feet of living space contain three bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s an additional 200-square-foot room above the garage.
A covered patio, lawn and an outdoor fireplace make up the rear yard.
Goddard, 47, has appeared on close to 1,000 episodes of the daytime soap opera since 2007. Among his other credits, he starred in the 1999-2002 fantasy-adventure series “BeastMaster.”
The property previously changed hands in 2006 for $1.05 million.
Shari Huntington and Stephanie Shanfeld of Coldwell Banker were the listing agents. Huntington also represented the buyer.