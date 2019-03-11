Danny Bonaduce of ‘The Partridge Family’ tries for a hit in Hollywood

Danny Bonaduce, who gained fame at an early age as the precocious middle brother in the 1970s musical sitcom “The Partridge Family,” has a listed a condo in urban Hollywood for sale at $1.05 million.
“For independent thinkers,” reads the listing. A bonus room has been transformed into a weight room in the 2,305 square feet of living space, and a sauna was built in what was a fourth bathroom. An office adjoins one of the three bedrooms.
A roof deck and balcony extend the living space outdoors and offer city and hillside views.
Keith Endow of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California is the listing agent.
Bonaduce, 59, bought the unit in 2007 with his now ex-wife, Gretchen, for $825,000.
A second home they bought together has returned to the market for sale at $4.398 million in Los Feliz. It first listed last year at $4.998 million.
The 1926 Spanish estate of more than a half-acre sits behind iron gates. A rotunda entry features a curved wrought-iron staircase and a stenciled ceiling. The beamed-ceiling living room leads to a library. The lower level features a film set Tiki bar. There are four bedrooms and six bathrooms within the 6,529 square feet of living space.
French doors open to a courtyard, patios and a swimming pool.
The Bonaduces, who were married from 1990 to 2007, bought the property in 2005 for $2.6 million. Records show ownership was transferred to Gretchen in 2013. She appeared alongside her ex-husband in the reality television shows “Breaking Bonaduce” and “Celebrity Paranormal Project.”
Jacqueline Tager of Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.