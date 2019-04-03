Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum slams down a few million for Venice pad

Dante Exum isn’t letting an injury stop him from making moves. The Utah Jazz point guard, who has been out of action since suffering a partially torn patellar tendon in mid-March, has bought a newly built home in Venice for $3.36 million.
Like many homes in the tightly packed beach city, the contemporary-style house makes the most of its narrow lot by taking the living space vertical with a three-story floor plan.
The main level is largely devoted to open-plan space and consists of a living room with a fireplace, a dining area and a custom kitchen. The master suite occupies the third floor and has a balcony and a lounge. In all, there are three bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,300 square feet of space.
A rooftop deck creates additional living space outdoors and takes in city and treetop views.
The property came up for sale in December for $3.495 million, records show.
Sally Forster Jones and Kathryn Perkins of Compass were the listing agents. Joshua and Matthew Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman, represented Exum, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Exum, 23, has spent his entire career with Utah since being selected by the team in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft. A native of Australia, he has averaged 5.9 points and 2.3 rebounds for his career.
Last summer, he signed a three-year, $33-million contract extension with the Jazz.