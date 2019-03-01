‘Episodes’ co-creators Jeffrey Klarik and David Crane set new price for Century City penthouse

“Episodes” co-creators Jeffrey Klarik and David Crane have their Century City penthouse listed for sale at $25 million. In January, the asking price was $29.9 million.
The couple bought the ultra-stylish unit in 2010 for $11.062 million, records show, and spent years transforming it into an Art Deco-inspired space befitting the glamorous style of early Hollywood.
Set atop the Century building — a luxury high-rise designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects — the seven-room residence is reached by private elevator. Flashy finishes from around the globe fill out the floor plan: black marble floors and rosewood paneling from Belgium; bronze and alabaster sconces by French artist Albert Cheuret; and a piano once owned by jazz bandleader Paul Whiteman.
Elsewhere, glass panels recovered from the capsized French ocean liner Normandie add a sense of elegance.
Living spaces in the fully furnished condo include a foyer with built-ins, a living room, a chandelier-topped dining area, a wood-paneled office and a master suite with a fireplace. In total, there are two bedrooms and three bathrooms across 5,320 square feet of interior space.
In addition, a 600-square-foot terrace takes in sweeping city-light views.
Standing at 478 feet, the Century is the 33rd tallest skyscraper in Los Angeles. Other stars in the building include Matthew Perry, who paid $20 million for a 9,318-square-foot home there two years ago.
Klarik has writing and producing credits that include the shows “Mad About You,” “Half & Half” and “The Class.” Crane is known for his work on the long-running sitcom “Friends” as well as the spinoff series “Joey” and the show “Veronica’s Closet.”
Aaron Kirman of Compass holds the listing.