Showrunner Dee Johnson slaps a ‘For Sale’ sign on Ventura beach house

Writer-producer Dee Johnson, who’s served as the showrunner for “Nashville” and “Mars,” is ready to sell her oceanfront slice of Ventura. Her home on Faria Beach is on the market for $2.995 million, records show.
Boasting a vibrant blue exterior, the single-story residence saves its Spanish vibes for the inside, where Saltillo tile floors and beamed ceilings enhance the roughly 1,200 square feet of living space.
A floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace anchors the living room, and the open floor plan also holds a dining area and remodeled kitchen. Sliding glass doors bring in views of the water.
The tile continues in the two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, the front half offers a hedged courtyard, and the back half holds a patio with a fire pit and seawall. Beyond that, there’s 52 feet of beach frontage.
Gary Goldberg of Coastal Properties holds the listing.
As a writer and producer, Johnson holds credits on “Melrose Place,” “The Good Wife” and “ER.” Earlier this year, she signed on as showrunner for Hulu’s upcoming “The Vampire Chronicles” series.