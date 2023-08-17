Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis want you to stay at their beach house for a weekend — in Santa Barbara

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have listed their Santa Barbara beach house on Airbnb — for free.

The actors announced Tuesday that their oceanfront cottage would soon be available to book for one night only on the home rental website. The listing went up Wednesday, and the booking date is Saturday.

“It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had,” Kutcher wrote with an Instagram video of him telling a bewildered Kunis he thought they should invite “complete strangers to come and stay” at their beach house.

“Stay with us at our beach house,” he wrote, “and leave like we’re old buds!”

The description for “Ashton & Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis” says the residence has two bedrooms, one bed and one bathroom. However, photos from the listing depict multiple beds — including one large bed in a private room and bunk beds in separate rooms.

The charming dwelling also boasts a kitchen, a living room and a spacious back patio overlooking the beach, as well as a TV, fireplace and hot tub.

“Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we’re talking about),” the description reads.

“Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay.”

Suggested activities include sinking “your feet into the sand as you enjoy a cup of coffee on the beach,” “hiking nearby trails,” “taking in gorgeous panoramic views,” enjoying “local bites and shops just steps away from the coastline” and soaking in “those summer rays.”

The listing notes that that Kutcher and Kunis will “be there to greet you upon arrival and make sure you have everything you need for a fun-filled stay at the beach.” It also asks guests to disclose any dietary restrictions, as “meals and snacks will be provided.”

Up to four guests are permitted to stay at the beach house on Saturday evening, and plenty have already begun angling for a booking in the comments section of Kutcher’s Instagram announcement.

“I volunteer!!!!!” actor Octavia Spencer wrote.

“I’m doing this,” comedian Whitney Cummings echoed.

The “Jobs” star and the “Black Swan” actor seem to be following the lead of Hollywood peer Gwyneth Paltrow, who listed her Montecito guesthouse for free on Airbnb this month. The home rental service also partnered with Warner Bros. this summer to offer a one-night stay at Barbie and Ken’s Malibu Dreamhouse as part of a giant publicity stunt for the “Barbie” movie.

“I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night,” Paltrow posted Aug. 1 on Instagram.

“While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay.”