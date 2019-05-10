Doc Rivers seeks $12 million for Hamptons-style compound in the Hollywood Hills

After leading the Clippers to a surprisingly successful season, Doc Rivers is shifting his focus to real estate. His Hamptons-style compound, perched in the Bird Streets of Hollywood Hills, is on the market for $11.995 million.
That’s $3.8 million more than he paid for it five years ago, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.
Spanning a little more than half an acre, the property makes the most of its hillside setting. There’s a designer-done home, a guesthouse and an entertainer’s backyard with a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, bar, lounges and city and ocean views.
Stone and wood shingles touch up the main residence, which opens to 3,950 square feet of bright living spaces with crisp white walls and dark hardwood floors.
There’s an expansive living room under vaulted ceilings, a sky-lit dining area and a chef’s kitchen with built-in seating and an oversized island. Across the space, an indoor-outdoor family room connects to the backyard through six sets of French doors.
The master suite, one of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, adds an office nook and tile bathroom with a freestanding tub.
A sauna and glass-filled bedroom in the guesthouse complete the scenic estate.
Rivers, 57, has made several real estate moves since taking over as the Clippers coach in 2013. Shortly after accepting the job, he dropped $5.506 million on a condo in the Beverly West Residences and sold it a year later for $6.2 million.
In 2017, he opened the checkbook for a home in Malibu Cove Colony, paying $9.525 million for a Spanish-style beach house.
Rivers, who just wrapped up his sixth season with the Clippers, previously served as head coach of the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics, earning NBA coach of the year honors with the former in 2000 and a championship with the latter in 2008. This year, he led the Clippers squad to a surprising playoff berth before falling in six games to the Golden State Warriors in a chippy series.
Mary Swanson of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.