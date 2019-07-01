Rocker Alice Cooper is among celebs who have called this Beverly Crest spot home

A Beverly Crest area hideaway once owned by heavy metal shock-rocker Alice Cooper is listed at $1.295 million. The seller is TV producer-director Morris Abraham.
The 1949 bungalow’s other brushes with fame included a stint housing the pop-rock band the Monkees while they were filming their 1960s television show. Among neighbors over the years have been actors Al Pacino, Jean Harlow and Dan Haggerty.
Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the canyon-view contemporary has been remodeled to feature an open-concept plan connecting the living room to the kitchen and dining area. The 1,335 square feet of living space include two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a powder room.
The backyard has a leaf-shrouded deck. There’s a patio area off the kitchen.
Cooper, 71, got his start with the band Alice Cooper in 1964. Hits included “I’m Eighteen” and “School’s Out.” The group, known for its grisly staging, costuming and theatrics, is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Emmy Award-winning Abraham has directed, produced and consulted on such television series as “MAD TV,” “In Living Color,” “Kids Say the Darndest Things” and “Soul Train.” He has also directed tribute specials honoring Jodie Foster and Bruce Willis.
Alexis Boris Assouline of Compass is the listing agent.