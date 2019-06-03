Singer Barry Manilow’s onetime beach house gets a remix in Malibu

A Malibu beach house once owned by singer-songwriter Barry Manilow is back up for sale at $10.995 million.
The contemporary-style home was purchased by the musician through a trust in 2002 for about $3.55 million and sold a decade later for $5.45 million. Following a full rebuild several years ago, the three-story has been priced as high as $16.75 million.
Beyond the walled and gated courtyard is a foyer with an aquarium. Walls of glass in the step-down living room take in 180-degree views of the Pacific and coastline.
The 4,320 square feet of polished living space in the main house and the guest house includes an office/den, a family room, an ocean-facing dining area, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a powder room. There are fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom.
An above-ground spa, an expanse of patio space and an outdoor shower complete the grounds. At the rear of the home, a wide terrace sits above the sand. A staircase leads to the beach below.
Manilow, 75, has had hits that include "Mandy," "It’s a Miracle" and "I Write the Songs." He won a pop vocal Grammy in 1978 for "Copacabana (at the Copa)." The music producer has also written and performed jingles for numerous brands including State Farm (“Like a Good Neighbor”) and McDonald’s (“You Deserve a Break Today”).
David Solomon, Sandro Dazzan and Anna Solomon, all with The Agency, are the listing agents.