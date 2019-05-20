Crooner Perry Como’s onetime spot on Long Island relists at $2.9 million

A Long Island home once owned by cardigan-wearing crooner Perry Como, whose family-oriented pop music captured audiences in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, has come back on the market at $2.9 million. The estate was listed in 2017 at $3.95 million and relisted last year for $3.45 million.
The stately Colonial is set on 2.5 wooded acres and reached by way of a circular driveway that can park up to 15 cars. Behind the house, which was built in 1937, is a swimming pool with a cabana.
A great room with beamed ceilings, added during Como’s ownership, overlooks the pool. Also within the living space is a formal dining room, a wood-paneled library, five fireplaces, six bedrooms, four bathrooms and a powder room. A cartoon drawing of the singer and the words “Ladies will please stay seated during the entire performance” remains on the powder room wall.
Windows on two sides bring natural light into the white-walled breakfast room. There’s also a finished basement.
The property, in the Sands Point community, includes beach rights.
The affable Como, who died at 88 in 2001, bought the house in 1946 and raised his family there until selling in the ’70s and moving to Florida.
His weekly musical variety show, “Perry Como’s Kraft Music Hall,” and its holiday spinoffs earned five Emmys. Among the smooth baritone’s hit songs were “Catch a Falling Star,” “Hot Diggity” and “Till the End of Time.”
