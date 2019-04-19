Grand Tudor once home to Francis Ford Coppola, Ariana Grande lists in Hancock Park

What do Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola and Grammy-winning pop star Ariana Grande have in common? They both lived in this Hancock Park Tudor, which is on the market for $6.95 million.
Coppola owned the home in the early ’80s, and Grande leased it in 2011, using the small recording studio in the basement during her stay, according to the listing brokerage.
Designed by architect L.G. Scherer and built in 1927, the grand estate keeps in touch with its roots, boasting a half-timbered brick exterior and a host of original details inside. A dramatic foyer with a split staircase sets a stately tone, and further in, coffered and stenciled ceilings top formal living spaces with stained and leaded windows.
There’s a living room with an oversized fireplace, a dining room with paneled walls, a breakfast nook with a curved wall of windows and a study with a mail room.
The kitchen, with its upgraded appliances and neutral-toned color palette, feels a bit more modern. Private terraces extend from three of the six bedrooms. In the chandelier-topped master suite, there are dual bathrooms and an office.
Outside, palm trees top the manicured grounds, which hold a brick patio, grassy lawn, swimming pool and raised spa on about half an acre.
The home last traded hands in 2004, prior to a significant restoration, for $2.83 million, real estate records show.
Sheri Bienstock of the Bienstock Group holds the listing.
Coppola, 80, has won six Academy Awards: two for “The Godfather,” three for “The Godfather Part II” and one as a screenwriter for “Patton.” The esteemed director’s other credits include “The Conversation,” “Apocalypse Now” and “The Cotton Club.”
Grande, 25, has released five studio albums since 2013, with hits including “thank u, next,” “7 rings” and “Into You.” Her 2018 release, “Sweetener,” won the Grammy for best pop vocal album.